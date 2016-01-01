The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) has warned Namibians to refrain from creating, distributing and circulating pornographic materials on social media platforms.

NamPol Spokesperson, Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi issued the stern warning via a media statement here on Thursday.

Shikwambi said the country’s law-enforcement unit has noted with grave concern the recent spate of recordings, distribution and circulation of obscene, indecent and pornographic materials depicting women in graphic and explicit videos that are widely distributed on social media platforms in the country.

At the centre of the storm is a certain middle-aged man who allegedly filmed a woman while she was busy fondling him and engaging in other sexual conducts. The man may now face legal charges as a result of his immoral actions.

Shikwambi said these videos have been ostensibly recorded and distributed on social media platforms without the consent of the women concerned in order to annoy, abuse or harass these affected persons.

She said the dignity and privacy of all Namibians are both constitutionally enshrined and protected rights.

“The recordings, distribution and circulation of the pornographic materials on the social media platforms without the affected persons’ consent and knowledge is equally punishable by law,” explained the police chief inspector while urging all Namibians to stop these immoral behaviour.

In 2016, a sex video of a female student at the University of Namibia distributed by her ex-boyfriend also went viral on social media platforms at the time, also causing public outrage.

Namibia has drafted a cybercrime bill, which was sent back from Parliament due to some violations of rights and public scrutiny.

This piece of legislation is however expected to be passed during the course of 2017.