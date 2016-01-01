The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) has distanced itself from an audio recording which is being circulated on social media.

The audio clip, which has been circulating on WhatsApp, contains a false threat saying that the police will search for indecent and disturbing visuals on the cell phone of every person that passes through road blocks on national roads.

At a media briefing on Sunday, NamPol spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said the audio recording contains false information which is “misleading and devoid of any truth.”

“It is rather a deliberate act by an individual, who intends to mislead the nation and cause unnecessary panic among the public,” she said.

NamPol urged the public to ignore the recording and desist from circulating it further.

“The public should desist from circulating obscene, indecent and pornographic visuals as well as vulgar messages and audio on social media,” warned Shikwambi.

She further warned the public that any conduct that violates, tarnishes or causes injury or harm to an individual or organisation may constitute a criminal offence, punishable by law.