NamWater says no water interruptions in Windhoek

NamWater says there will not be any water interruptions in the capital. The City of Windhoek will rely on its underground water reserves for the weekend.

However, residents might experience reduced water pressure during the ongoing maintenance of Von Bach Dam.

The City of Windhoek on Wednesday announced possible reduced water pressure and a change in water colour from 17h00 Friday until Monday at 06h00 due to major repairs on the Von Bach Dam to ensure safe operations of the dam.

NamWater will not be able to supply water to the City of Windhoek for at least 60 hours, from Friday until Sunday.

Manager of Operational Maintenance, Simeon Kamati told NBC News on Friday that the City of Windhoek will instead supply water until Sunday.

Major clients, which include the Municipality of Okahandja will be dependent on reservoirs in the town and an occasional supply of six hours every day, from NamWater, whereas the MeatCo Okapuka Feedlot, Namib Poultry and the Hosea Kutako International Airport were informed to ensure that their reservoirs are also full whilst minimizing usage.

Kamati says the quality of the water is adequate.