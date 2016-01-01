The National Anti-Corruption Steering Committee held an induction workshop in Windhoek today.

The workshop follows the launch of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action plan, at State House last year.

Director-General and Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission, Paulus Noa, urged committee members to take their responsibility seriously.

The committee consists of various stakeholders from government, non-government organisations, the private sector and media representatives.

They are entrusted with spearheading the fight by Cabinet against any corrupt activities in the country.

Noa said the workshop aims to share ideas and knowledge, on how best to achieve success.

He called on the public to also contribute to the Committee through the Anti-Corruption Commission.