The National Planning Commission is encouraging members of the public to give input into the Fifth National Development Plan.

The commission's public relations officer, Fillemon Nangonya, says final comments should be made on the NPC website, before the strategic development plan comes into effect in two months' time.

The NDP5, under the National Planning Commission, will be effective from April this year, until March 2022.

Nangonya says the NDP5 draft is available on the NPC website for the next 22 days.

The Plan is informed by global, continental and regional developments, and its implementation intends to secure the prosperity of future generations.

It aims to achieve inclusive, sustainable and equitable economic growth; build capable and healthy human resources; ensure a sustainable environment, and enhance resilience.

It further aims to promote good governance, through effective institutions.

The public relations officer says extensive consultations were done with government leadership, the business community, civil society and non-government organisations, in formulating the NDP5.