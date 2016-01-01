The Nationhood and National Pride Campaign's Khomas Regional branch is to introduce new initiatives to deal with issues of tribalism and Gender Based Violence.

The campaign is meant to instill a sense of pride and unity among all Namibians regardless of their tribal background.

For this reason, the Nationhood and National Pride Campaign's Khomas Regional Branch hosted an award ceremony and plenary session in Windhoek to discuss and decide on this years activities in the region.