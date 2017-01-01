Tomorrow, 16 June is the Day of the African Child, a day that honours those who participated in the Soweto Uprising in 1976 in South Africa.

It also raises awareness around the continuing need for improvement of education provided to African children.

To mark the day, the NBC will broadcast a special bulletin produced by the children themselves at 19h00 on Friday.

This news will be an followed by an interview with Prime Minister Sarah Kuugongelwa Amadhila.