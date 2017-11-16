NBC to engage foreign missions for TV licence compliance awareness

The NBC is considering engaging foreign missions in the country to help raise awareness about TV licence compliance.

This came in the wake of apparent ignorance by foreign business owners to pay their TV licences.

During a TV licence inspection at Rehoboth a Chinese businessman told the team that he did not pay his licence because he was not aware of such an obligation.

However, NBC's legal advisor Steven Ndorokaze says the provisions of the law are non-discriminative and all TV set owners are required to pay their TV licences regardless of whether they are Namibians or Foreigners.