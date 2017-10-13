NBC promises equal amount of airtime to candidates contesting the SWAPO Party top positions

The NBC has announced that it will give an equal amount of free airtime to all candidates contesting the four SWAPO party top positions.

The national broadcaster has developed guidelines to cover the SWAPO party congress to ensure fairness and transparency for the candidates during the period leading to the congress.

NBC's Director General Stanley Similo says the SWAPO congress elects leadership and set the overall direction whose policies have an impact on the government and subsequently the country's political, social and economic direction, hence the need for the public to know the leaders who will be elected.

The SWAPO party congress is the organisation's supreme organ which has the power to set policy, review and assess the overall activities and development of the party.

It will elect the president, vice-president, secretary general and deputy secretary general .

The coverage will start as soon as the party announces all the candidates for the four positions.

Further details will be announced next week