NBL invests N$27 million into new depot at Walvis Bay

Namibia Breweries Limited, NBL has invested 27 million dollars into construction of a new depot at Walvis Bay.

Formerly known as South West Breweries, the Namibia Breweries Limited has been in existence for 97 years.

Through its parent company, the Ohlthaver and List Group, the company acquired small breweries all over the country, including at Swakopmund.

In 2003, the brewery at the tourist town closed its doors and moved all operations to Windhoek.

Since then this building has been operating as a depot for the central coast.

The Swakopmund depot serves the breweries to export its products to 17 other countries through the Walvis Bay harbour.