Ndeitunga calls on Swapo candidates to refrain from dirty politics
Tuesday, 7. November 2017 - 18:07
The Inspector General of the Namibian Police, Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga, is calling on delegates who are vying for top positions within the Swapo Party to refrain from tribal utterances, hurling insults, or provoking others.
Ndeitunga says that political leadership campaigns, ought to be orchestrated in a peaceful manner on the basis of ideas to advance socio-economic growth of all citizens regardless of political slate.