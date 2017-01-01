A member of the Ndilimani Cultural Troupe died in a car accident on the Kamanjab-Werda road in the Kunene Region on Tuesday.

Namibian Police Spokesperson, Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said the accident occurred at around 17h15.

The deceased has been identified as 29 year old Arture Foustinu, 29, who was travelling with two other band members aged 35 and 36, who survived the accident with serious injuries.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle about 10 kilometres before Werda, causing it to overturn.

The next of kin has been informed.