Masked men broke into the Nedbank branch at Rehoboth between midnight and 03h00 this morning..

Details about the incident are sketchy as yet, but NamPol officers are at the scene of the crime.

A police officer at the town confirmed the break-in to NBC News, but could not say how much money was missing.

The officer said the suspects could not be identified from CCTV footage as they were wearing masks.

Nedbank spokesperson, Gernot de Klerk says a high level bank delegation is currently in Rehoboth to asses the situation.

He says it appears at this stage as if the robbers were targeting the Bank's ATM at the branch.

De Klerk says the bank will be operational again in about an hours time, offering full client services apart from cash withdrawals in-branch.