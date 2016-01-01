The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) has described the laying off of Namibian workers by foreign companies as an insult to the nation.

Last week, the North Korean company, Mansudae Overseas Project, contracted to construct military headquarters in Windhoek reportedly retrenched all its Namibian workers.

Twenty-five Namibian construction workers were sent packing last week by the North Korean state-owned company, that was supposed to leave Namibia last year as the United Nations pressured Namibia to stop doing business with that country.

Site Manager, Sok Erick was quoted saying that Namibian labourers are not mastering the construction work and that he prefers to work with North Korean expatriates.

The SPYL came out guns blazing at the company, saying that giving work to foreigners at the expense of Namibians cannot be tolerated.

Acting SPYL secretary, Veikko Nekundi says such treatment of workers demonstrates that there is a clear violation of Namibia’s labour laws.

Nekundi believes the Labour Ministry and other youth organisations should have been proactive on the matter as retrenchments are major contributors to youth unemployment.

He maintains that the importing of skills is being misunderstood by foreign companies, as conditions on the awarding of contracts stipulates that foreign labourers can only be brought in when there is an actual shortage of skills among Namibians and not on the basis of just ''preferring to work'' with fellow countrymen.

Efforts to get comment from Labour Ministry proved futile.

Meanwhile, the Mansudae workers were given an ultimatum to return to work but foot their own transport cost.

Some told NBC News that this will be the case until April as the company allegedly has no money for fuel.

The workers fear this might take a big bite out of their N$3 500 salary.