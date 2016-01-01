The Acting Swapo Party Youth League Secretary, Veikko Nekundi, could not confirm whether he would be contesting for the youth wing’s top job at its congress later this year.

In an interview with NBC News, Nekundi said he will first have to meet with the National Executive Committee to discuss his eligibility for the position.

He has been acting in the hot seat for over two years now following the expulsion of Elijah Ngurare by the ruling party's politburo in July 2015.

Nekundi says while speculation is rife that he is prepared to go toe-to-toe with other would-be contenders, he has no intention to make public pronouncements without informing the youth league structures.

The 39-year-old Member of Parliament says his focus at the moment is to ensure the full implementation of the 2012 SPYL congress resolutions.

In what promises to be a busy year in Namibian politics, given the ruling party's and the youth league congresses slated for the end of the year, Nekundi hopes that national interest will reign supreme over individual interests.