The Nelson Mandela Foundation will hold a memorial service in honour of the late Andimba Toivo ya Toivo on Tuesday afternoon.

The SABC will broadcast the event live and it will be relayed to NBC.

The Live broadcast will start at 15h30 Namibian time.

Former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe and Namibia's High Commissioner to that country, Veicco Nghiwete are expected to address the mourners.

Another memorial service in honour of ya Toivo will also take place on Tuesday at Suiderlig High School in Keetmanshoop, starting at 14H00