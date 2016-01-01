Convicted poachers could pay up to N$25 million in fines or 20 years imprisonment once the Nature Conservation Amendment Bill becomes law.

The 1975 Nature Conservation Ordinance Act has been amended is currently under discussion in the National Assembly.

The proposed legislation will also increase the penalties for specially protected species from the current N$20 000 to a maximum of N$10 million or 10 years imprisonment.

Environment and Tourism Minister Pohamba Shifeta told fellow parliamentarians that the penalty increases were necessitated by a rise in poaching of especially rhino and elephant, in the past three years.