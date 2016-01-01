Namibia will soon start a new programme of its own to facilitate easy trade, aimed at reducing bureaucracy.

To be known as the Namibia National Single Window - NSW - the programme will create a one-stop-shop for trade facilitation.

Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development Minister Immanuel Ngatjizeko explained that the NSW will reduce paper work through a computerised system.

Ngatjizeko hopes that the new initiative will increase government revenue, improve good clearances at ports and harbours, improve transparency and trade volumes.

The system, which is more ICT-based, will improve the issuance of import and export permits, by cutting documentation to online processing.

The minister said the programme will be launched in March next year and will be implemented in three months.

The World Trade Organisation expects countries to implement the programme and fast-track trade in the world.

A leading Consultant, Donald Lim Fat, described the NSW as complicated, but beneficial for revenue-generation and economic growth.

He says eight African countries introduced the programme and benefited by cutting down on paper and transport costs at border posts.

He, therefore, called on the private sector and government to work towards its success.