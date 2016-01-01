South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has announced a new tax bracket for South Africa's super rich.

This, as he reported back on another Robin Hood-style initiative, announced in the Budget a year ago.

Making his Budget speech in Parliament yesterday, Gordhan said applications to the Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme announced in last year's budget, were designed to bring foreign assets into the tax net.

He said the South African Revenue Service had already received disclosures of almost R4 billionin foreign assets, which would yield revenue of about R600 million.

Launching the Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme last year, Gordhan had urged South Africans who were illegally holding assets overseas, to voluntarily disclose the information.

In yesterday's speech, Gordhan reminded the country that further automatic exchange of information between tax authorities would come into operation, in September this year.

He added that multi-national companies would be required to file further information with the South African Revenue Service on cross-border activities, from the end of the year.