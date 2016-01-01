NamPower technicians who flew in from Windhoek are working around the clock to restore power supply to parts of the Oshana, Oshikoto and Ohangwena regions.

These areas were without electricity since Sunday.

The cause of the power outage is suspected to be lightening, which damaged a pole on the Okongo 66Kv line on Saturday, and the tripping of the transformer at Okatope Sub-Station on Sunday.

A brand new transformer arrived at Okatope Sub-Station on Wednesday afternoon from Windhoek.

Some places like Okongo in the Ohangwena region were given generators to use.

It will take about two days to install the transformer and restore power to the affected areas.