The chairperson of a committee appointed to investigate alleged illegal land allocation and occupation in the Omusati region, has withdrawn.

Vilho Nhoni, who also chairs the Okalongo-based Development Community Body, says he cannot be a complainant and at the same time, a member of the committee that investigates what he complains about.

The committee was appointed by Omusati Governor, Erginus Endjala, last December, following a demonstration by Okalongo community members at Outapi, who made allegations of illegal land allocation and occupation.

The committee's Terms of References are, among others, to compile a list of names and plot numbers under dispute, at Onandjaba settlement.

The governor is adamant that the committee will carry out the investigations, with or without Nhoni.