The Ministry of Environment and Tourism (MET) said no foul play or other signs of poaching is suspected on the rhino carcass found in the Otjiwarongo District on Monday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry’s Chief Public Relations Officer Romeo Muyunda said preliminary investigations found no evidence of poaching on the White Rhinoceros.

“Our officials together with the members of the protected resource unit of the Namibian Police Force scanned the carcass for ballistic evidence and no signs of foul play were detected,” said Muyunda.

It was however established that the carcass had a wound, which could be the result of fighting with another rhino. Its horn was still intact at the time of discovery.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the carcass was killed and dehorned.

One of the farmers in that area, Jaco Muller, said the owner of the farm where the 20-year-old rhino cow was shot, became suspicious after the calf was found wandering around without its mother.

Further investigations continue.