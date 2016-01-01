Last minute shoppers flocked to shopping malls at Oshakati, Ongwediva and Ondangwa in the Oshana Region to do their final shopping for Christmas.

Some of those NBC spoke to say they want to make sure they have enough food and drinks to celebrate Christmas with friends and families this long weekend.

Pick and Pay assistant manager, Menas Simeon says they have enough stock for the festive season as they’ve prepared three months in advance for the annual stampede to the shops.

Shoppers in the north are in a jovial mood, however, the roads leading to the shopping centres are congested but police officers have been deployed to maintain law and order.