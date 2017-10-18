NSFAF to pay 50% of all outstanding tuition fees before Friday

The Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) decided to pay 50% of all tuition fees before Friday to enable students to write their examinations.

This will roughly amount to N$600 million, according to Acting CEO of NSFAF Olavi Hamwele.

NSFAF provides study loans to 38 700 students.

Earlier on Wednesday 200 disgruntled students from various institutions demonstrated at the Namibia NSFAF’s offices to demand that their tuition fees be paid.

Meanwhile, the Namibia National Students Organisation (NANSO) demanded a written undertaking by the NSFAF.

They threatened to demonstrate again soon if such demands are not met soon.