The National Unity Democratic Organisation plans to hold a land conference to stimulate ideas, plans and proposals to Government before the national land conference which is scheduled for September, this year.

The NUDO Land Conference will be held in Otjinene constituency of the Omaheke region, in May.

This, according to the Secretary General of NUDO, is in an effort to chart a unified approach among its leadership, women's league and members of the party's various other structures - against the ongoing deliberations on land reform issues.