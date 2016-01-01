Land Reform Minister Utoni Nujoma has reiterated his stance to re-table the Land Bill when the National Assembly resumes business.

The minister admitted that tabling of the bill last year was done on short notice since there was only 14 days before the house went on recess.

He stressed that adequate public consultation was done since 2004 by his predecessors when the bill was drafted.

At the same time, Nujoma said his ministry will make funds available in the next budget for the hosting of the Second National Land Conference.

But the highly charged minister maintained the Land Bill will not wait for the holding of the Land Conference as this will also delay the implementation of government programmes.

He said this when responding to questions from the media when officially opening his ministry for this year in Windhoek on Wednesday.