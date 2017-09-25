Namibia’s Founding President, Sam Nujoma has arrived in the Angolan capital, Luanda on Monday.

The former president will attend the inauguration ceremony of that country's president-elect, Joao Lourenco, scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Lorenzo takes over from the long serving José Eduardo dos Santos who led Angola for 38 years.

Upon arrival, the Father of the Namibian Nation stressed the importance of an unbreakable bond of friendship between Namibia and Angola dating back years.

He told reporters that Namibia’s northern neighbour has played an integral role during its drive to oust colonial forces from Namibia.

Nujoma described the power transfer as part of Angola's democratic process adding that Dos Santos will find time to rest.

Nujoma is accompanied by Labour, Social Welfare and Employment Creation Minister Erkki Nghimtina and Retired General Charles Namoloh as well former Chief of Namibian Defence Force, Lieutenant General Martin Shali.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has also arrived in the Angolan capital.