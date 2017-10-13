NUNW condemns Katima demolitions

The dust refuses to settle around the demolition last week, of illegal settlers' homes in Katima Mulilo.

The National Union of Namibian Workers Thursday added its voice in an expression of shock at the destruction of people's property in Katima Mulilo.

Addressing a media conference in Windhoek, NUNW Secretary General, Job Muniaro, said the situation in Katima Mulilo reminded him of detestable acts against people's dignity and inherent rights to land, as committed by the Apartheid Regime.

Muniaro said the action by the town council violated the rights of destitute members of the community, whose homes had been mercilessly demolished.

Muniaro says if the town council had provided alternative land for the victims, the situation would have been more acceptable.

The town council of Katima Mulilo had destroyed several homes of illegal land grabbers at the town, before halting the action, while warning that most of the affected people seem to be foreign nationals or migrants from elsewhere in Namibia, and qualifying residents of the town itself.