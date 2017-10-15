NUNW disappointed with Swapo Central Committee meeting exclusion
Sunday, 15. October 2017
The National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW) is disappointed over its exclusion from Swapo's Central Committee meeting.
The union's delegation was requested to leave the meeting.
Meanwhile, NUNW President, Ismael Kasuto says the union's "Constitutional Central Executive Congress shall respond to the allegations contained in the alleged press release", saying it was unprecedentedly issued and done without broader consultation.