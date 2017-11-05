Ohangwena supports President Geingob

The Swapo Party leadership in the Ohangwena Region has endorsed the candidature of President Hage Geingob and his preferred candidates for the party's top four positions.

Announcing the decision, party coordinator for Ohangwena, Hafeni Hatutale said the regional executive committee has unanimously endorsed the candidacy of the four.

Hatutale says they show true visionary leadership, which reflects Namibia's demographic set up and Swapo Party's ideology of unifying Namibia, under one Namibia, one nation.

One of the candidates, Nandi-Ndaitwah, who met with the Ohangwena delegates at Eenhana on Sunday, thanked the regional leadership for the endorsement saying these are experienced leaders with the ability to lead the party for the next five years.

She enumerated Geingob's leadership experience dating back to the liberation struggle and called on the delegates to the party's sixth congress to give him the mandate to lead the party and the country for another five years.

She then refuted claims from some quarters that the current economic slowdown was as a result of Geingob's leadership, saying this is global phenomenon which started in 2012 and felt in Namibia at the beginning of 2015.

She promised improved economic performance in the near future while adding the country's education is still going through a transformation process to ensure that it produces the best skills to develop Namibia.

Nandi-Ndaitwah further urged the delegates not to accept payments to vote for some candidates, saying this is equal to selling the party and advised them to apply their minds to the exercise.