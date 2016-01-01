A sub-contractor doing oil exploration in the Kavango West region has said their presence in Namibia, is progress in itself, regardless whether current explorations done in the country would yield positive results or not.

CGG, a geoscience company, is conducting a ground seismic test survey in the area. The company was contacted by ACREP, an Angolan oil and gas company that has oil exploration rights in the area of Gava village.

NBC News spoke CGG’s Sarmad Nabti, a party chief at the project, who welcomed the excitement of Namibians but explained that oil exploration is a long process, saying that Namibians should be proud of the progress made.

The projected which stared earlier this month, will conclude on 5 March.

Meanwhile, Kavango West regional governor, Sirkka Ausiku said her office has been involved in the project since it started. “This is an important project for our region and we are happy that we have been involved from the beginning. The company started with us through the governor’s office and we took them to the traditional authority. We are happy that we know what is going on,” she said.