Okuryangava residents accuse a house owner of kidnapping children

An angry crowd gathered at a house in Windhoek’s Okuryangava township Thursday morning demanding that the owner be released to them.

They accuse the owner of kidnapping their children.

The man allegedly, on two occasions, kidnapped children on their way to school, as they pass his house, which is close to a riverbed.

Ndingi Edward, the father of one of the children who was held hostage by the man, said the man would grab the children while holding a panga.

The latest incident happened this morning.

In both instances, the children who are both boys about 12 years old, were only released after the incidents were reported.

When the NBC TV News crew arrived the maroon-coloured house is locked and we are informed that investigators are inside the house.

The community is refusing to disperse until the man is released to them.

A police officer, who requested anonymity, said the children confessed that they were held hostage because they threw stones at the house and that the owner did not do anything to them while they were kept in the house.

There is therefore likely to be no arrest by the police as the man has done nothing wrong.

The crowd is however getting angrier and bigger and determined to stay put.