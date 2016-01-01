A 20-year-old man died from the deadly Congo haemorrhagic fever in Omaheke Region yesterday.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services confirmed the incident but would not give more details.

Its Public Relations Officer, Ester Paulus says the ministry will address a media conference tomorrow to provide detailed information.

Congo fever is a highly contagious disease with initial signs and symptoms including headache, high fever, back pain, joint and stomach pain as well as vomiting.