The community of Omatjete in the Erongo Region, wants the Ministry of Environment and Tourism to put down an elephant bull, which has been causing trouble.

They say they want the meat and tusks of the animal to be sold, to pay for property destroyed by the elephant bull and its herd since last month, when a man was trampled to death and several homes destroyed.

In an interview with Nampa on Saturday, Zeraeua Traditional Authority spokesperson, Fabianus Uaseuapuani, said elephants are still wreaking havoc in the area.

He said more houses and property were again destroyed at the villages of Otujati and Otumue, last week.

The Councillor said elephants also destroyed a water point, and a garden.

Uaseuapuani said last month, a woman was traumatised by elephants destroying her traditional house, while she was inside the house, sleeping with her baby.

Fortunately, the mother and baby managed to escape.

He said the community has drafted a petition to be submitted to President Hage Geingob this week, requesting that the elephants be relocated from the Ohungu Conservancy.