Omwara Meriam Mbapeua Rukoro to be buried at Okatumuama village

The funeral arrangements for the wife of Ombara Otjitambi, Vekuii Rukoro, the late Omwara Meriam Mbapewa Rukoro, were announced on Tuesday.

The memorial service will take place on Thursday at the Oruuano Protestant Unity Church, near the Windhoek Commando Hall, while on Friday morning her remains will be transported to the village of Omutukururu in the Okakarara constituency.

Her remains will be transported to the village of Okatumwama in Okotjituuo, about 130 km from Okakarara , where she will be buried on Sunday.