Ndinelao Mathilde Matheus appeared in the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of murder and illegally inducing birth. Matheus is accused of killing Jahiteeri Nuujoma by unlawfully inducing birth, resulting in her death.

The act is considered illegal, as Matheus is not a medical practitioner.

Matheus appeared before magistrate Petrus Nangula while prosecutor Ester Embanga represented the state.

She was denied bail and her case was postponed to 28 April.

In denying her bail, the magistrate described her offence as serious and said if granted bail she might interfere with the police investigation.

Releasing the accused, the magistrate said, would be not in the public interest, and because it is feared that if released, she might commit similar crimes.

It is alleged that on 5 March, Matheus assisted Nuujoma to induce an illegal abortion, at Ondangwa’s Okuryangava residential area, in the Oshana Region.

Nuujoma died on Sunday following the illegal abortion.