Oshakati low-income residential area to be established

A low income residential area will soon be established at Oshakati in the Oshana Region.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held at the site.

Onawa residential area was created by the Oshakati Town Council to provide land to low income earners.

Basic services such as water and electricity will be installed in the first phase of construction.

The township will consist of 3 000 erven and the council has budgeted N$7 million to commence with construction of services early next year.

About 300 temporary jobs will be created.

Residents of Eemwadi, Sky and Oneshila informal settlements will be given the first priority to buy plots here and build their houses.