Oshana Regional Governor Clemens Kashuupulwa described the late Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo as a visionary leader, liberation icon, man of people who made supreme sacrifices towards Namibia's liberation struggle and freedom for the nation.

He said Ya Toivo inspired the youth, workers and business people during the colonial years to join the South West Africa People's Organisation, and encouraged Namibians to be prepared for the struggle for freedom and independence.