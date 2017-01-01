The police in the Oshana Region appealed to members of the public to help trace five trial-awaiting prisoners who have escaped from custody in the Oshakati Police holding cells over the weekend.

The fugitives allegedly cut the roofing of the police holding cells with unknown objects and escaped.

The escapees are 27-year-old Alsandrina Wendelinus, 26-year-old Teodor Popyeni Sebedeus, Lukas Simeon 26-years old, Johannes Haihambo 20-years-old and Simon Gustav, who is also known as Tupac.

The police asked especially family members, partners, friends and the public in general, to report the fugitives to their nearest police station, in order to facilitate their re-arrest.

The public is warned not to attempt to arrest the wanted fugitives themselves, if they should come across them, as they are dangerous.