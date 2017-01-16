Heavy rainfall experienced in Otavi between Thursday and Sunday evening left hundreds of shacks under water.

The informal settlement is in the low lying areas of the town.

The Otavi Town Council cannot relocate affected residents because there is no land available in the town.

A community meeting called to address the land issue in the town ended in chaos as rowdy residents briefly held the mayor and CEO hostage last week before the police escorted them out of the Khorab community hall.