A community meeting in Otavi almost turned into a riot when community members shouted down mayor, Martha Shipanga, and refused to let her and CEO, Moses Matyayi, leave the Khorab Community hall.

Hundreds of aggrieved community members demanded Otavi Town Council make land available to build homes immediately as they’ve been waiting for it for 27 years.

If not addressed, community members have threatened to grab land, as they did on Monday.

The meeting saw a heavy police presence with officers from Otjiwarongo present.

Angry community members chanted slogans and booed the mayor as soon as she took the podium.

When the mayor tried to leave they blocked her from leaving the community hall and blocked both entrances to the premises.

The police tried to keep order but the community angrily refused to budge.

The council CEO as well as members of Swapo in the region also attended the meeting.

The police put up a red and white crime scene tape to escort the mayor and CEO out of the hall and keep the community members from charging at her car.

NBC understands that the police will patrol the areas of the CEO and mayors’ houses tonight.

The community are standing their ground and said they will flock in large numbers on Friday to occupy land at serviced and un-serviced areas.

They say they do not fear arrests or victimisation.