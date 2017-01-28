The body of a man found hanging from a tree in Otjiwarongo on Thursday was identified by close relatives on Monday morning.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force in the Otjozondjupa Region, Warrant Officer Maureen Mbeha said the sister of Jacques le Roux identified his body.

The 41-year-old Le Roux was last seen alive on 28 January 2017 in Otjiwarongo by some family friends.

A passer-by found his body in a decomposed state and hanging from tree with a rope around the neck on 01 February.

Mbeha said a suicide note was found in one of Le Roux’s pockets and in it he apologised to his mother for taking his life. She also resides in Otjiwarongo.

Mbeha said Le Roux, in his suicide note, also spoke of financial difficulties he had faced.

No foul play is suspected and police investigations into the matter continue.