A group of about 200 residents from Otjomuise and Agste Laan Informal settlements, have grabbed and settled on land not theirs, yesterday.

The land grabbers claim that unemployment, high inflation rates, and high rental charges, are forcing them to resort to such illegal actions.

The NBC News team found structures already erected on selected sites, and some people were seen demarcating relatively large portions of land for themselves.

They claim to have been residents of Havana, Agste Laan, and Otjomuise for periods ranging between 10 and 15 years, already.

They also say they have been unsuccessfully applying for land from the City of Windhoek, since 2008.

Franz Tjindandi, on the scene, commended President Hage Geingob for the Food Bank initiative, but said housing remains a pipe-dream for them.

When the Police arrived at the scene, most of the land grabbers however, disappeared.