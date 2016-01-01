The Otjozondjupa Region has ratified the draft on the land use plan, which will ensure the sustainable use of land for developmental projects.

The Ministry of Land Reform presented the final draft of the Land Use Plan, at a one-day workshop held at Otjiwarongo.

The plan is to coordinate the use of land, and development planning in the Otjozondjupa Region.

The region is the sixth out of eight to implement this new plan, which was piloted in the //Karas region, and tested in Hardap.