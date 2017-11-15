Outjo care-taker accused of child cruelty released on bail

A child-minder who stands accused of abusing a minor left in her care, at Outjo in the Kunene Region, has been released on bail.

In her third appearance before Outjo Magistrate Gabriela Perestrelo, 38-year-old Nicolene Hoeses was granted bail of N$5 000.

Hoeses has been in custody since her arrest in September 2017.

Initially in October, Hoeses' matter could not proceed as no state-funded lawyer had yet been appointed for her.

However, on 15 November, Hoeses' legal representative, Mbatema Kahorongo, managed to get her bail on condition that she does not leave the district of Outjo without permission and that she reports every Monday and Friday to the town's police station.