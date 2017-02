At a council meeting on Thursday, Outjo’s mayor Marius Sheya tasked the council to identify an unnamed street to name it after the late NBC Damara/Nama radio presenter Salomon ‘Salath’ //Hoeseb.

//Hoeseb died on 11 February and will be buried this weekend at Outjo.

He was described as a fallen ambassador of the town.

The council has observed a moment of silence before proceedings began.