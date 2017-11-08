Ovambanderu senior Councillor dies before annual traditional leaders meeting

President Hage Geingob, and those attending the annual meeting of the Council of Traditional Leaders, observed a moment of silence for Alpheus Hange, who died between Sunday and Monday morning.

Hange was a delegate to the meeting.

The 65-year-old was found dead in his room at a Rundu lodge.

He is a resident of Gobabis in the Omaheke Region.

Although a postmortem is still to be done, police suspect no foul play in the death.