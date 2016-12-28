The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) have arrested 135 people on drug trafficking related charges during the festive season.

NamPol Commissioner and Head of Criminal Investigations, General Maritz du Toit told Nampa via email on Wednesday the arrests were made between 1 November and 28 December 2016.

The drugs include Cannabis, Mandrax, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine and Heroin.

Du Toit noted that the confiscated drugs are worth N$ 6 313 913.

Those arrested, he said, include 120 Namibians, six Angolans, five Tanzanians, two South Africans, one Congolese and one Sudanese.

“Most of the arrests were made in Erongo, //Kharas and Khomas regions,” du Toit said.

He said this year's arrest figure represents a decrease of 37 people compared to the same period last year.

-Nampa