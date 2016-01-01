One hundred and forty one beneficiaries received houses at Oshakati in the Oshana Region on Wednesday.

The two and three bedrooms houses, in the N$360 000 to N$700 000 price range were given to people who have been in the waiting list of the Oshakati Town Council.

Handing over the houses, Urban and Rural Development Minister, Sophia Shaningwa, said access to land and housing is central for attainment of sustainable development, social harmony and economic prosperity in the country.

The handover of the houses coincided with the official ground breaking ceremony of 600 affordable houses to be constructed at Ekuku Township.