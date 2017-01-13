A total of 355 pedestrian-related road traffic accidents were recorded in the period 2013 to 2015 in the Khomas Region alone, a 2016 Road Safety Audit shows.

The Audit states that accidents occurred along Windhoek’s Monte Christo road (129), Independence Avenue (97) and Mandume Ndemufayo (45). Other dangerous roads were Matshithsi (44) and Ongava streets (40).

A media statement given to Nampa by MVA, says these are not the only streets that recorded pedestrian related road traffic crashes for that period, but that the magnitude of road accidents in these streets was high.

Meanwhile, the MVA together with private partner organisations including the Road Safety Forum, City of Windhoek and Road Fund Administration, initiated a ‘Safe Journey to School’ programme from Wednesday 11 January to Friday 13 January 2017.

An onsite observation carried out during the campaign shows issues that may hinder road safety in accident-prone roads are traffic flow, road user behaviour and a lack of off-loading facilities.

Other issues include a lack of speed limit signs around school zones, children being off-loaded and loaded in the middle of the road and other unsafe areas around schools, and a lack of cooperation from some motorists when approaching school patrols.

Vendors around school areas were identified as compromising children’s safety while parents accompanying their children to and from school by foot, were not crossing at designated pedestrian crossings.

Most of those driving their children to school were accused of not ensuring that their children were wearing safety belts or safely seated in their chairs.

-Nampa